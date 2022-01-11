PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city of Philadelphia will hold a virtual COVID-19 briefing on the status of the pandemic on Tuesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
