MONTGOMERYVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — These cold temperatures have some people counting the days until spring. For others, it’s the perfect weather for hitting the slopes.

In this week’s Open for Business segment, CBS3 heads to Buckman’s in Montgomeryville, where skiing is their specialty.

The first snow of the season is always a thrill, and if your family is looking for where to suit up before you begin to hit the slopes Buckman’s Ski Shop has been a tradition for 50 years.

“We want to care for grandpa down to the little one. We basically carry everybody — every kind of binding, every color, every way of binding. Same with balaclavas, jackets. We carry the entire line from everybody,” Buckman’s certified winter enthusiast Luke Wynen said. “If you have the right gear, you’re warm, you’re comfortable then you can be out with the family all day.”

As Wynen explains, the Buckman family’s first store wasn’t much of a store at all in Perkiomenville.

“It started out of basically a plumber shop. What was cool about it was they wanted to say, ‘Well, it’s the winter. We’re not as busy. What if we tried to sell some skis in the corner?’ And then that just slowly grew year by year and it snowballed. And then they opened their own store only dedicated to skiing and then that grew and it was like wow let’s open another location and then store by store it started to grow and now we have seven locations,” Wynen said.

Eyewitness News visited their Montgomeryville location but every location is located right here in Pennsylvania. And what they feel is key to their success in the Keystone State is that they lead with what they love — family and family time spent together.

