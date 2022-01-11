PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 100 residents in North Philadelphia are without power Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a pole and caused a fire. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of North 22nd Street and West Sedgley Avenue.
A total of 109 customers are without power due to the crash.
Fire officials say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a pole, which made it split and spark a fire on the second floor of a building. The fire was later placed under control around 7:52 a.m.
There's no word on if the driver suffered any injuries during the crash. It's also unclear if anyone was inside the property during the fire.
PECO is on the scene working to restore power to the customers affected by the crash. They say the estimated time that power will be restored is around noon.