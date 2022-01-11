NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Norristown has been arrested. This is the suspect, Elvyn Rodriguez.
Authorities say Rodriguez turned himself in to police in York, Pennsylvania.READ MORE: 'Miracle Landing': 4 People, Including Infant, Survive Medical Helicopter Crash In Drexel Hill, Officials Tell CBS3
Police say he shot Keishla Arroyo-Rodriguez Monday at her apartment in Norristown with her three young children nearby.READ MORE: Historic Carpenters' Hall In Philadelphia Offering New Airbnb Experience
Detectives believed Elvyn Rodriguez was driving his ex-girlfriend’s car, a silver Toyota Camry.MORE NEWS: Delaware County Hospitals Overwhelmed As COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Explode
Rodriguez will be returned to Montgomery County overnight and will be arraigned Wednesday.