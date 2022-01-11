PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A traveling 9-foot sculpture of abolitionist, Harriet Tubman, is now on display at Philadelphia’s City Hall. The sculpture arrived in Philadelphia ahead of what would have been her 200th birthday.
The “Journey of Freedom” sculpture will be in the City of Brotherly Love through March 31 for both Black History Month and Women’s History Month.
The city is partnering with cultural groups to put on programs over the next 10 weeks dedicated to Tubman’s legacy.
