DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Four people, including an infant, were on a medical helicopter when it crashed in Delaware County. The medical chopper was heading to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia from Maryland when it crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, on the 600 block of Burmont Road, in Drexel Hill just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the crash was a miracle landing because the area in which the medical helicopter crashed is a heavily trafficked area and no one outside of the chopper was injured.

All four occupants aboard the chopper were able to self extricate with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS3’s Joe Holden has learned that all four people on board the chopper have survived and the pilot suffered the most serious injuries. Their conditions remain unclear.

Approximately 30 firefighters and seven medic units were on the scene.

A witness says first responders arrived at the scene quickly. He tells CBS3 he walked outside with his neighbor and responders were almost there instantly.

“They were on the scene really quick, the initial sound alerted me and my dog as I was getting shoes on I already heard sirens going down the street,” a witness said.

NTSB is going to determine the cause of the crash.

