WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Masks are now required indoors in public settings in Delaware. The new indoor mask mandate was reinstated by Gov. John Carney and went into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The indoor mask mandate comes as COVID cases are surging in Delaware, crippling the state’s hospitals.

Delaware Gov. John Carney will hold a press conference to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to begin at 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

What : Delaware officials to give COVID-19 update

: Delaware officials to give COVID-19 update Who : Gov. John Carney, Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, and director of Delaware Emergency Management Agency A,J, Schall

: Gov. John Carney, Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, and director of Delaware Emergency Management Agency A,J, Schall When : Tuesday, Jan. 11

: Tuesday, Jan. 11 Time : 1:45 p.m.

: 1:45 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

Signs requiring masks be worn are posted everywhere at Janssen’s Market, reminding customers of the new mandate. The indoor mask mandate applies to all grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, bars, salons, casinos and shopping malls, but churches and other houses of worship are exempt from the mandate.

This is the first time in months that Gov. Carney has reinstated a statewide mandate. The state’s division of public health says the test positivity rate is more than 25% and that over 700 people are currently hospitalized with complications from COVID.

The manager at Janssen’s Market says it feels like the state is going back to square one.

“I’ve been wearing my mask since day one, so even seeing the signs again it’s like we’re back to day 1,” Jess Alvarez said. “It just feels like that. Just seeing the signs it feels like we’re going back to day 1.”

