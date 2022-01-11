PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Historic Carpenters’ Hall near 4th and Chestnuts Streets is offering a brand new Airbnb experience. It’s offering a private, after-hours tour.
This will include a visit to the second floor. It's off-limits to regular visitors.
Guests will also see the gorgeous 19th-century library and get to explore some of the rare books.
Carpenters' Hall is the site of the First Continental Congress in 1774 and the birthplace of American democracy.
