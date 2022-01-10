Broadway Returns To Philadelphia With 'Pretty Woman The Musical'

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live theater continues to return to Philadelphia. The latest big show to hit the stage now through Jan. 16 at The Academy of Music at The Kimmel Cultural Campus is “Pretty Woman The Musical.”

CBS3 anchor Jim Donovan had the chance to catch up with some of the performers from the show.

Broadway veteran Adam Pascal stars in the lead role of Edward and is thrilled to perform again.

“We are the first group of productions coming back since things have started to reopen and reemerge and the response from the audience has been incredible,” Pascal said.

The show is a milestone for New Jersey native Olivia Valli, who plays the lead role of Vivian.

“This is my first time being a leading lady, but this is my first job out of the pandemic, so it’s kind of a dream come true for a lot of ways,” Valli said.

The storyline mirrors the movie that starred Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

“If you were always wishing for a little more from the movie, you’re going to get it with the musical,” Valli said.

“There are so many incredible songs in this show that you can’t help but get on your feet at the end and sing along with us,” she added.

Performing and singing are definitely in Valli’s genes. Her grandfather is the great Frankie Valli.

“We talk all the time and I am so excited for him to see the show,” Valli said.

Valli and Pascal both say the show won’t disappoint.

“It’s so much fun and the music is so great and you know one of the great responses that we get is how many people leave the theater singing these songs and remembering these performances,” Pascal said.

If you’d like to see “Pretty Woman, The Musical” it’s running now through Jan. 16 at The Academy of Music at The Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Tickets are available here.