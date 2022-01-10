PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a frigid and blustery Monday afternoon, a period of extreme cold will impact the Philadelphia region. It will be the coldest air the area has seen in several years, with roots in the arctic spills in Monday night.

The arctic air will reinforce the cold to yield the coldest day in three years on Tuesday.

Let's talk about the coming cold. An Arctic cold front will move through tomorrow evening, bringing bitterly, potentially dangerously cold air into the region. This will be the coldest air in a couple of years – be prepared! #NJwx #PAwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/X2oLq2GzrU — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 9, 2022

The air mass was hanging out over icy Greenland about a week ago. It will force overnight lows down into record levels — in the mid-teens in Philadelphia and wind chills will plummet near zero degrees from the bone-chilling breeze.

In areas north and west of the city, temperatures will reach sub-zero Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The Poconos can expect dangerous wind chills, dropping temperatures to -20 degrees. In these conditions, frostbite and/or hypothermia can set in with prolonged exposure.

Philadelphia is going for record-tying lows of 15 degrees. The forecast high of 21 degrees would make for the fifth-coldest Jan. 11 ever and the coldest day in Philadelphia since Feb. 1, 2019.

The city could reach a record low forecast on Wednesday morning at 13 degrees, but this will be with less wind. The record is 14 degrees, which was set in 1981.

