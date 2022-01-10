PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The list keeps on growing. The School District of Philadelphia is shifting more schools to virtual learning this week.

Thirty-six more schools will switch to virtual learning for the upcoming week, joining 46 other district-operated schools announced last week. Nine Opportunity Network schools are also going remote for the week.

The announcement came Sunday afternoon, with the district adding three more schools to the list later in the evening.

UPDATE: Three more schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning for students this week due to COVID-related staffing challenges. Visit https://t.co/Mj4UcWC7Bm for details. — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) January 10, 2022

While the district does not have a specific percentage or number of sick-outs to shut down, they said it comes down to if they have enough teachers and staff to stay open.

“We’re asking for their patience and flexibility,” Monica M. Lewis, the deputy chief of communications for the district, told CBS3.

The district cited “staffing challenges” related to the recent COVID spike due to the omicron variant, the district said in a statement.

“It depends on the number of staff a school has in determining if they have people who can fill in for those who are unable to report to work,” Lewis said.

So far, at least 91 schools in total will be remote for this week. There will be daily updates on new in-person closures scheduled for 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. An update at 6 a.m. will be added if needed.

“We are going to be sending out communication to families at 6 in the morning if we have reviewed data overnight that shows that a school might need to go into a remote learning option,” Lewis said.

Officials said they are working to ensure critical services including tech support and school lunches continue for those students whose classrooms close.

“We have 24 schools that will serve as rapid to go meal sites beginning Tuesday, and people can go and pick up a 10 meal grab and go box – and it’s a five breakfast, five lunch meal box,” Lewis said.

All while juggling resources to keep as many schools as possible open.

“The schools that can open they will absolutely open because we believe that is the best place for our students to be,” Lewis said.

The list of schools going virtual for the week of Jan. 10 can be found here.

CBS3 reporters Alicia Roberts and Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.