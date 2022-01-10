PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is creeping closer to the top of a list no one wants to be on. The city jumped to second place on Orkin’s list of the top cities with the most bed bug infestations, only trailing Chicago.
Philadelphia moved up 12 spots from last year.
New York, Detroit and Baltimore rounded out the top five.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was new to the list this year at No. 42.
The experts say you should regularly look for bed bugs in places they like to hide, including mattress tags, behind baseboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.