PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL playoffs start next weekend, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the teams vying for glory. Their opponent to start off the tournament? The reigning Super Bowl champions.
The seventh-seeded Birds have a date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday at 1 p.m. It's the second time these teams are meeting this season; back in week 6 of the regular season, the Eagles lost to Tampa Bay by six.
The Bucs clinched the number two seed with a win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday.
Together, the Eagles franchise has 23 playoff wins. Brady himself has 34.
The game takes place Sunday in Tampa.