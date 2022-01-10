Restaurant Week Returns To Center City Through Jan. 21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Why not try a new restaurant this week? Center City’s restaurant week is underway.
The discounted, pre-set menu options highlight some of the city's most diverse cuisine.
Eyewitness News stopped by La-Scala’s Fire on Sunday. It’s one of the dozens of restaurants participating in the promotion.
The assistant general manager of La Scala's said she thinks people come out for restaurant week because they get a good value on food.
“Yout get a good deal,” Vicki Vasapolli said. “You get three courses, you get to try all the great stuff on the menu and there’s always great drink specials.”
Restaurants are offering indoor, outdoor, and takeout options.
Also, the city's vaccine mandate is now in place to eat indoors.
Restaurant week runs through Jan. 21.