PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Kensington in which more than 45 shots were fired. It happened after 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ella Street, near East Indiana Avenue.
Police say both victims were men, and one is a John Doe.READ MORE: COVID In Delaware: New Indoor Mask Mandate Issued Beginning Tuesday As Cases Surge
One victim was shot 14 times throughout his body while John Doe was shot 32 times, according to police. Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital, where they both later died.READ MORE: Bucks County Coroner Identifies Body Found At Neshaminy State Park As Lisa Jennings
Investigators say there have been no arrests and no weapons were recovered.
The investigation remains ongoing.MORE NEWS: Springfield Hospital Emergency Department Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Staff Shortages
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.