WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is issuing a new indoor mask mandate in an effort to stop the COVID-19 surge. Masks will be required in indoor public settings beginning Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 8 a.m., Carney said Monday afternoon.

“Our hospital systems are facing a crisis-level situation with record numbers of Delawareans seeking emergency care. We need all Delawareans in the fight as we face this winter surge of COVID-19 to make sure our hospitals are not overrun,” Carney wrote on Twitter.

He is also urging residents to get their COVID vaccine and boosters.

“I know we’re all exhausted by this pandemic. But at the level of hospitalizations, we’re seeing, Delawareans who need emergency care might not be able to get it. That’s just a fact. It’s time for everyone to pitch in and do what works. Wear your mask indoors. Avoid gatherings or expect to get and spread COVID. Get your vaccine and, if eligible, get boosted. That’s how we’ll get through this surge without endangering more lives,” he wrote.

The state’s mask requirements for K-12 public and private schools and child care facilities was set to expire in early February, but Carney announced Monday the mask requirement will be extended.