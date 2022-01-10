PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans and celebrities are mourning the sudden loss of Philadelphia native Bob Saget, who died Sunday. He was 65 years old.

Saget was like a dad to so many who watched him on “Full House” and was the originator of the viral video before the internet as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

The loss hits close to home as Saget was one of Philadelphia’s favorite sons.

Philadelphia-born comedian and actor Bob Saget died on Sunday. He was 65. What’s your favorite memory of Saget? https://t.co/j5hHJbpNRe pic.twitter.com/2LwseYcWpO — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) January 10, 2022

A famed actor and comedian, Saget had deep roots in the Philadelphia area. He was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, and graduated from Abington Senior High School in 1975. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1991.

The Abington School District released this statement about Saget’s passing, “We were sad to learn of the loss of a member of our Abington Senior High School alumni community, Hall of Fame inductee, Bob Saget. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

After graduating high school, Saget went on to attend Temple University and was a proud 1978 alumnus of what is now the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

So sad to learn of the sudden death of ⁦@bobsaget⁩, the comedic icon who was a grad of our ⁦@TUKleincollege⁩. Here he is with his mentor Lew Klein, for whom our college was named in 2017. pic.twitter.com/oLvACO9wd9 — David Boardman (@dlboardman) January 10, 2022

News of his shocking death scrolled outside of the school’s building Monday, as the Temple community mourns his loss.

“Bob was just a very vibrant, upbeat person and it was just totally shocking to hear that news,” said George Cummings, the assistant general manager of Temple University Television.

Cummings was a long-time friend of Saget, having met their senior year at Temple. He recalls Saget’s humility as a young communications student who always wanted to be a stand-up comedian. He saw his star quality even then.

“When we were in school you could tell the people who were hungry enough and were going to succeed and Bob was very talented, smart, great personality,” Cummings said,” and there was no doubt in my mind.”

Tributes have been pouring in from those whose lives have been touched by the endearing actor. Social media has been flooded with condolences and fond memories of Saget’s life.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson tweeted, “RIP to @bobsaget! It [sic] was proud to call you a friend. One of the greatest comedians ever & a Philly legend.”

RIP to @bobsaget! It was proud to call you a friend. One of the greatest comedians ever & a Philly legend. 🙏🙏 — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 10, 2022

The 65-year-old had just begun his “I Don’t Do Negative Tour” and had been traveling across the country. Saget was scheduled to stop at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

Oh yeah … Philly… Glenside… Back home @keswicktheatre on Friday, March 18!! Tickets avail at: https://t.co/iSTtV8L8hd —but click the yellow bar at the bottom on the ticket site. It’s not labeled. Nobody’s fault. Glitch in the Matrix. pic.twitter.com/508kQyPsFc — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 21, 2021

The theater posted this to its Twitter account.

As a genuine, kind, and always-funny member of our community, Bob Saget will be missed. 🖤 Mr. Saget, an Abington grad, had been scheduled to perform at the Keswick Theatre on March 18. — Keswick Theatre (@keswicktheatre) January 10, 2022

“As a genuine, kind, and always-funny member of our community, Bob Saget will be missed. Mr. Saget, an Abington grad, had been scheduled to perform at the Keswick Theatre on March 18.”

Messages honoring Saget also poured in from his Full House co-stars.

Co-star John Stamos wrote, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Saget’s on-screen daughter Candace Cameron Bure tweeted, “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life.”

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

The Olsen twins, who co-starred as Saget’s youngest daughter, Michelle, in Full House also released a statement.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen wrote, in part, “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

Full House co-star Dave Coulier wrote on Twitter, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Those actors and actresses worked together for nearly a decade.

Full House aired from 1987 to 1995.