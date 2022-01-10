CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, TSA

ATLANTIC CITY,  N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Airport made the TSA’s 2021 top 10 list of most unusual finds at security. The catch came in at No. 10. TSA says they found six bullets hidden inside a stick of deodorant.

Atlantic City Catch Makes TSA's 2021 List Of Most Unusual Finds At Airport Security

TSA says bullets are prohibited from being carried through a checkpoint but are not illegal. There were no criminal charges filed, and the traveler was allowed to continue his flight without the bullets.

If you’re wondering what else made the list here are some weird ones: a burrito filled with meth, bear spray, a machete, fireworks and even a chainsaw.

See the whole list here.