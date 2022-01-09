PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is shifting 33 more schools to virtual learning for the upcoming week, joining 46 other district-operated schools announced last week. Nine Opportunity Network schools are also going remote for the week.

The district cited “staffing challenges” related to the recent COVID spike due to the omicron variant. Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D said the decision wasn’t easy.

“It’s important to know that shifting any school to virtual learning is always a last resort. Our schools are more than just institutions of learning. They are the safe havens our young people rely on for emotional support from a caring educator, for reliable daily meals to nourish their growing bodies, for the support services that are vital to their health and healing, and for the sense of community and connectedness that comes with being together in person with their friends,” Superintendent Hite said. “We will continue to keep as many of our school buildings open as consistently as possible as long as we are confident we can do so safely.”

The list of schools going virtual for the week of Jan. 10 can be found here.