CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto shop in Somerton. The fire began around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Bennett Road.

Fire crews, along with volunteer firefighters, responded as flames burned through the side and roof of the building. Crews got the scene under control around 3 p.m.

No word yet on what caused this fire or if anyone was injured.

 