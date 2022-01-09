PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is investigating a fire at an auto shop in Somerton. The fire began around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Bennett Road.
Fire crews, along with volunteer firefighters, responded as flames burned through the side and roof of the building. Crews got the scene under control around 3 p.m.
2nd Alarmers Volunteers responded this afternoon to this commercial building fire at 2100 Bennett Rd to provide rehab support. @PhillyFireDept @Philly_FA pic.twitter.com/Y5sjv1ps6t
— 2ND ALARMERS (@PHILASACHIEF) January 9, 2022
No word yet on what caused this fire or if anyone was injured.