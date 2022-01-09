CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A woman is dead after a reported home invasion in Pennsauken, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The incident happened around 1:52 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue.

Authorities said Pennsauken police responded to the home for a call about a home invasion. That’s when they found the victim, 62-year-old Darlene Randall. She later died at a Cherry Hill hospital.

“I’ll never feel safe, I’ll never know what’s around the corner,” one neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told CBS3.

She added, “I heard what I thought was shots but I prayed they weren’t.”

People told Eyewitness News that Randall was a loving grandmother.

“We all always liked her and always talked to her always get a smile from her,” the neighbor said.

Both the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Pennsauken police are investigating the incident, which include questions such as how the person got inside and why the victim was targeted.

“I live right over here if could’ve been my house it’s very emotional to all of us,” the neighbor said. “We all look out for each other around here, we all care.”

Anyone with information should call the prosecutor’s office at 856-397-3485.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.