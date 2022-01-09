LOS ANGELES (CBS/CBSLA) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget died Sunday. He was 65.

Saget was reportedly found dead in his Orlando hotel room just after 4 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” Saget has been a household name and favorite for nearly 40 years. “Full House” premiered in 1987 and ran its final episode May 23, 1995.

Philadelphia-born and @TempleUniv alumni #BobSaget found dead in a hotel room in Orlando. He performed in a comedy show last night in Jacksonville. No signs of foul play or drug use per detectives. #RIP @CBSPhilly https://t.co/KVJQzhmuuJ pic.twitter.com/rAzeqowRP6 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) January 10, 2022

The Philadelphia native attended high school in Montgomery County and graduated from Temple University. David Boardman, the dean of Temple’s Klein College of Media, tweeted his reaction to the news.

So sad to learn of the sudden death of ⁦@bobsaget⁩, the comedic icon who was a grad of our ⁦@TUKleincollege⁩. Here he is with his mentor Lew Klein, for whom our college was named in 2017. pic.twitter.com/oLvACO9wd9 — David Boardman (@dlboardman) January 10, 2022

Temple University released the following statement on Saget’s death:

Temple University is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Saget, a deeply loyal alumnus and member of the University community. A legendary comic and star of hit shows such as “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Saget will always be remembered as one of Temple’s all-time funniest Owls. His work touched the lives of many and brought smiles to families across the globe. While Saget will be deeply missed, his legacy and overall impact on the entertainment industry will continue to be felt for years to come. Saget was a 1978 alumnus of what is now the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication, and he credits television pioneer Lew Klein, who taught at Temple for 67 years, for getting him into the entertainment business. When the College was named for Mr. Klein in 2017, Saget came to Philadelphia to serve as the ceremony’s emcee.

Saget, who had been on a comedy tour, tweeted his appreciation for the audience Saturday after performing a two-hour set in Jacksonville. The tweet included future comedy show dates for 2022.

In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner when Netflix released a Full House reboot “Fuller House.” Saget was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” for eight years.

