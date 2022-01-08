PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple shootings Saturday night across Philadelphia left two people, including a teenager, critically injured, according to Philadelphia police. The shootings come after a East Germantown homicide that left a 17-year-old dead.
The first shooting happened in South Philadelphia in the 1800 block of McClellan Street. Police found two victims, 16- and 19-years-old around 5:15 p.m. The 19-year-old is in critical condition after being shot twice in the ribs.
The 16-year-old was shot three times and is currently in stable condition.
In Kensington, a 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting around 6:37 p.m. The department said officers found him in the 2000 block of East Orleans Street after being shot in the back.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here