Philadelphia Weather: Freezing Rain Possible Sunday Morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory runs from 5:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. on Sunday with freezing rain the primary concern.

An icy glaze up to 1/10 of an inch is possible across much of the area Sunday morning. Following Saturday’s brutal cold, the entire Philadelphia area will remain below freezing overnight.

Just before sunrise on Sunday, light rain will begin falling in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley and continue spreading east, reaching Philadelphia after sunrise. With temperatures at the Earth’s surface in the teens and 20’s, any rain that falls will instantly freeze on roads, walkways, and elevated surfaces.

This icy glaze will become patchy near the city and I-95 corridor with areas in Delaware and South Jersey seeing little if any freezing rain.

Driving conditions may become dangerous through the morning hours due to icy patches on the roads. The melting snow from Friday’s storm will also re-freeze creating additional ice hazards. Downed tree branches and power lines are not expected with Sunday’s ice amounts likely to remain at or below 1/10 of an inch.

Temperatures will slowly rise to either side of 40 degrees by late morning, changing any frozen precipitation to rain showers that will linger through the evening.

CBS3 Meteorologist Tammie Souza contributed to this story.