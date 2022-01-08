Philadelphia Police Identify Woman Killed In Oak Lane Hit-And-Run As 64-Year-Old Angela Kee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Oak Lane neighborhood Friday night. Police later identified the victim as 64-year-old Angela Kee.
The incident happened on Crescentville Avenue and Walnut Park Drive just before 7 p.m., police say.
A silver sedan, possibly a Chrysler, traveling northbound struck and killed Kee, according to officials.
Kee was transported to Einstein Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.
Police say the striking vehicle was last seen going northbound on Crescentville Avenue.
The hit-and-run is currently under investigation.