PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restrictions are on the way for some of the major interstates and roadways in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of freezing rain. Overnight cold temperatures will freeze light rain slated to start Sunday morning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced restrictions related to their tier system. All tiers restrict buses, RVs, and motorcycles. For a breakdown of the tier system, click here.

Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1:

Interstate 70 from the PA Turnpike to the West Virginia border; and

The entire length of I-79.

Tier 1 also restricts tractors without trailers.

Effective at 11 p.m. Saturday, a Tier 4 restriction is planned on the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are planned for the following roadways starting at midnight:

I-70 from the Maryland border to the PA Turnpike (Tier 3);

The entire length of I-99 (Tier 4); and

I-80 from I-79 to I-81 (Tier 4).

Effective at 2 a.m. Sunday, Tier 3 and Tier 4 restrictions are expected for:

Tier 3

The entire length of I-83;

The entire length of I-84;

The entire length of I-176;

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border; and

U.S. 33 from I-80 to I-78.

Tier 4

The entire length of I-78;

The entire length of I-81;

The entire length of I-180;

The entire length of I-380;

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey border; and

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Breezewood (Exit 161) to Reading (Exit 286).

Tier 4 restrictions start at 5 a.m. Sunday for the PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) in both directions from Reading (Exit 286) to Bensalem (Exit 351) as well as the full length of I-476 (Northeastern Extension) in both directions.

In New Jersey, the following restrictions go in effect 2 a.m. Sunday and will be in place until further notice for the following highways in both directions:

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike);

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike);

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike);

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border; and

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287.

Officials urge caution for drivers that must be out on the road.