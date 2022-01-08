TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose across the nation but dipped in New Jersey amid fears about the possible effect of COVID-19’s omicron variant on the economy.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.38, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.42 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.39, up two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.28 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says there is great uncertainty about whether the omicron variant will linger or peak quickly and vanish, "and we are seeing this reflected at the pump in the form of uneasy price stability."
