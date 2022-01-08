BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police sent out the information just after 4 p.m.
The @PAStatePolice Troop M Major Case Team are currently investigating a deceased female in Neshaminy State Park, Bensalem Twp., Bucks Co. The investigation is ongoing. @CourierTimes @BucksCoHerald pic.twitter.com/EvtQjkovfW
— Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) January 8, 2022
Details are limited at this time, but authorities said the body is of a woman.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Freezing Rain Possible Sunday Morning
The park is closed as authorities investigate.
READ MORE: Gas Prices Rise Across Nation, Dip In New Jersey Amid COVID-19 Fears
Neshaminy State Park remains closed as the investigation continues @CBSPhilly https://t.co/Wsu3jvH4iE pic.twitter.com/7djrvPnslk
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) January 8, 2022
Stay with CBS3 for updates on this developing story.
MORE NEWS: West Philadelphia’s 18th Police District Ruled Safe To Return After Being Evacuated Due To Hazmat Situation