CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police sent out the information just after 4 p.m.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities said the body is of a woman.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Freezing Rain Possible Sunday Morning

The park is closed as authorities investigate.

READ MORE: Gas Prices Rise Across Nation, Dip In New Jersey Amid COVID-19 Fears

Stay with CBS3 for updates on this developing story.

 

MORE NEWS: West Philadelphia’s 18th Police District Ruled Safe To Return After Being Evacuated Due To Hazmat Situation

 