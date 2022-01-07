PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb.

Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots.

Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor.

Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall.

Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute.

“If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later than usual you may wish to take those options and stay off the roads. If you are out and you come upon a plowing or spreading operation please move over. Let them do their jobs, give them the right of way and take care of the road ahead of you,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The storm will exit our region by 8 a.m. and then brutal winds and cold take over late Friday into Saturday. Morning wind chills Saturday will be in the single digits.

There’s another chance of rain or mix showers Sunday, then the coldest air of the year so far blasts in next week.

This latest round of snow comes on the heels of Monday’s storm, which dumped snow on parts of South Jersey and the shore.