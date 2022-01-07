WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning In Effect For Almost All Of South Jersey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The snow is causing flight cancellations and delays at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. Steady widespread snow is expected to fall in the Philadelphia region, including 3-6 inches in some parts.

Philadelphia International Airport is asking those scheduled to depart on Friday to check the latest flight updates with your airline. People picking up passengers are also asked to leave early to allow extra travel time due to the current road conditions.