PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — The snow continues to fall in South Jersey, where drivers and travelers are taking precautions heading out on the roads this morning. Speed restrictions have drivers going much slower on some of the state’s major roadways.

CBS3 saw cars carefully riding along Route 38 in Camden County as conditions deteriorate. However, one man opted for two wheels to get through the wintry weather.

Randy Nuzum told Eyewitness News he took his bike to the local Wawa because he was “catching some fresh air.”

“Be real careful, the roads are real slippery,” he told CBS3’s Jan Carabeo early Friday morning.

The pavement in that Wawa parking lot is covering in snow, with only one lane of tire tracks going in.

A Wawa employee said the snow this week has made work busy.

“It’s very cold,” she said. “I got like three pants on right now.”

Just before 5 a.m., plows went into action in Camden County.

SNOW: Plows have arrived at our spot in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Roads and parking lots alike are getting snow covered quickly now. pic.twitter.com/UdyisZGwVY — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) January 7, 2022

Some parts of New Jersey could see up to 2 inches of snow per hour before the system moves out by mid morning.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.

