WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials have shut down a Montgomery County restaurant while they investigate a deadly hepatitis A outbreak. Gino’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on West Main Street in West Norriton is shut down until further notice.
Nine cases of hepatitis A have been connected to the restaurant and two more are under investigation.
Health officials also confirmed one person died from the outbreak and they’re looking into a second death.
At this point, they don't know what caused the outbreak, but health officials believe the exposure happened in late November.
It usually takes several weeks after you’ve been infected for symptoms to show up.
Some of the signs to look for include yellow skin or eyes, stomach pain, fever and joint pain.
If you have any of these symptoms, call your doctor.