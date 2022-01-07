PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia mother says inaction by the Philadelphia School District has led to her daughter being assaulted in her East Germantown high school.

The mother says she’s been asking for months to get her daughter transferred out of her school and because of the district’s inaction, her worst fears have come true.

“This is just going too far. Please help me save my daughter,” Dawn Reeves said.

A mother pleading for her daughter’s safety.

Reeves’ daughter Aizirrah is a ninth-grader at Martin Luther King High School in Northwest Philadelphia. She says her daughter’s time there has been a struggle since the start of the school year, and then it all came to a head Wednesday when school was letting out.

“I’m sitting there and I get a phone call from the school,” Reeves said. “‘Ms. Reeves, is this Aizirrah’s mom? Ms. Reeves, they just jumped your daughter and she needs medical attention.’ The bell had just rung.”

These pictures show Aizirrah’s injuries. She has eye injuries, including a black eye.

We’ve blurred video of a different fight involving the same group of girls who Reeves says jumped her daughter. Reeves claims that she first reported the bullying to school officials back in October and that her requests for a transfer have been ignored.

“I did everything the school district asked me to do,” Reeves said. “I spoke to the assistant superintendent. If nobody else could help get my baby out of there, y’all could have.”

A spokesperson for the district could not comment on this specific case and would be looking into the video and details Eyewitness News provided to them, but it said the district has zero-tolerance for bullying and harassment and instigators are subject to disciplinary action.

As Aizirrah tends to her physical wounds, Reeves says all she wants is her daughter out of MLK High School.

“I’m talking to my baby every day and I’m telling her that I’m sorry and I’m telling her the school district has failed her, has failed her,” Reeves said. “My baby don’t want to go to school and I don’t want her back in the school.”

Reeves says she’s contemplating hiring a lawyer to sue to have her daughter transferred.

The district says there is a central office that handles bullying and harassment complaints, and anyone can file information on their website.