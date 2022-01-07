PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 46 Philadelphia schools will be completely virtual all next week because of COVID-19 staffing shortages, the school district said Friday night.
The school district said it will make a decision about shifting any other schools to virtual learning by 4 p.m. Sunday.
READ MORE: Philadelphia Residents Make Most Of Snowy Day As City Prepares For Code Blue Conditions
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Find the latest update from Superintendent Hite here: https://t.co/2k5xfVqHrC
— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) January 7, 2022
The 46 schools going virtual next week are:
- Add B. Anderson School
- Anna L. Lingelbach School
- Anne Frank School
- Bache-Martin School
- Baldi Middle School
- Benjamin Franklin Elem. School
- Charles W. Henry School
- Cooke Elementary School
- Dr. Ethel Allen School
- Edward T. Steel School
- Feltonville Arts & Sciences
- Feltonville Intermediate
- Gen. George G. Meade School
- Gen. Louis Wagner Middle Sch.
- Grover Washington Jr. Middle
- Hamilton Disston School
- Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School
- Howe Academics Plus School
- J. Hampton Moore School
- James G. Blaine School
- James Logan School
- James R. Lowell School
- John B. Kelly School
- Joseph Pennell Elementary
- Laura H. Carnell School
- Lewis C Cassidy Academics Plus
- Lewis Elkin School
- Mary Bethune School
- Mifflin, Thomas School
- Morton Mc Michael School
- Olney Elementary School
- Rhodes Elementary School
- Roberto Clemente Middle School
- Rowen School
- Rudolph Blankenburg School
- Samuel Pennypacker School
- Samuel S. Fels High School
- Southwark School
- Tanner Duckrey School
- Thomas Edison High School
- Thomas G. Morton School
- Thomas K. Finletter School
- West Philadelphia High School
- William H. Loesche School
- William H. Ziegler School
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School
“Omicron continues to impact staffing in our schools and central offices. We ask for your patience as we conduct daily reviews to inform school-by-school decisions as quickly as possible. During these reviews, we assess a range of information such as COVID-related staffing data, temporary measures the school can take to keep their schools operating smoothly, and how we can deploy Central Office staff to help maintain safe and orderly school environments,” Superintendent Dr. William Hite wrote in the announcement.MORE NEWS: Biden Administration Signs First Contract For Free Rapid COVID-19 Test Distribution
CBS3 Reporter Kerri Corrado will have a full report coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.