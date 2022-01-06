PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re tracking another round of measurable snow the timing of which is set to impact our Friday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

Snow will begin to overspread the region in our far western counties, mainly after 9 p.m. Thursday. Snow is set to commence near the I-95 corridor after midnight.

This will be a potent, but fast-moving winter storm with the bulk of the total snow falling from 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Some snowfall could be heavy at times, with rates of more than 1 inch per hour early Friday morning to make for reduced visibilities and very slick conditions on the roadways.

At present, a general 1-3 inches of snowfall accumulation is likely as a baseline for much of the region.

Model data is reflecting that a heavier band of snow will develop, potentially over southern New Jersey, which could produce more disruptive snow amounts in the range of 4-6 inches.

Gusty winds are set to kick up as well on Friday which could lead to localized power outages in neighborhoods that receive heavier snow totals. Stay tuned to the evolving forecast.