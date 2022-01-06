PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was on his way to work early Thursday morning was shot during an attempted carjacking, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 1500 block of Knorr Street around 3 a.m.
Police said the 59-year-old victim had just driven away from his house when two man approached the car. One of them, who was armed, jumped in the passenger seat and tried to pull the victim out of the car.
During the struggle, the suspect shot the victim in the leg. When they couldn't get the car, the suspects left in another vehicle.
There have been no arrests.
