PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Powerball ticket buyers are big winners after Wednesday night’s drawing, which also made an Ocean County ticket holder a little bit richer. Lottery winners from California and Wisconsin will split the seventh-largest jackpot of $632.6 million.
A lottery ticket in Ocean County, New Jersey matched five of the numbers, winning a $1 million pay out.
The winning numbers are 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46.
