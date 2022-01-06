Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Shot, Killed In Kensington

WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning In Effect For Most Of South Jersey Until 10 A.M.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Kensington. This happened in the 3000 block of North Lee Street.

Officers say the 38-year-old man was shot just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities later identified the victim as Mikel Sass of North Lee Street.

So far no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.