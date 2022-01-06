Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Shot, Killed In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Kensington. This happened in the 3000 block of North Lee Street.
Officers say the 38-year-old man was shot just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He later died at the hospital.
Authorities later identified the victim as Mikel Sass of North Lee Street.
So far no arrests have been made.
