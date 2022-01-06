PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday marks a dark day in the nation’s history. It will be one year since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Eyewitness News spoke to local lawmakers who were inside the Capitol during the insurrection about how they’re marking the somber anniversary.

Two area congressmembers, both Democrats, spoke about their recollections of that day. Rep. Andy Kim represents New Jersey’s 3rd District, which includes much of Burlington County, and Rep. Brendan Boyle represents Pennsylvania’s 2nd District, from North Philadelphia all the way up to Somerton.

Eyewitness News also reached out to a handful of Republican congressmembers but did not hear back.

On Jan. 5, 2021, there was already a fear that something was afoot.

“We were anticipating that there would be a loud and emotional and boisterous crowd,” Boyle recalled, “though, never anticipating that the Capitol would be breached.”

The U.S. Capitol was, in fact, breached the next day.

“One of the emails that came through from the Capitol Police said to turn off all the lights, silence electronics, barricade yourselves in your offices,” Boyle said. “We did that.”

Meanwhile, not far away, Kim was trying to determine how close or far the angry mob was from his office.

“Quite a few hours in which we tried to figure out, we were calling over to the Pentagon and elsewhere, tried to figure out, is the National Guard coming to help us?” Kim said.

Hours later, both men were finally able to emerge from their offices.

“I personally believe the rotunda is the most beautiful room in the most beautiful building in our country,” Kim said. “It is the literal center of our democracy and I just remember seeing it covered in trash and debris. I even saw some markings where cigarette butts were put out on those beautiful white marble statues in that room. I was just overwhelmed.”

Kim was so overwhelmed he got on his hands and knees and cleaned the rotunda, a moment memorialized in a photo.

The suit he was wearing? It was donated to the Smithsonian so future generations never forget Jan. 6.

Both lawmakers spoke of how divided America is, about how Americans view each other as enemies because of their differences. It keeps them up at night, but they also both cling to hope.

“What gets us through this as a country, what defines the outcome of the historic moments is the willingness of those to step up and have their voices heard and take action,” Kim said.

“Ultimately, Jan. 6, democracy won,” Boyle said.

There will be a series of events held Thursday in the nation’s capital to remember what took place last Jan. 6. Among them, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to deliver remarks in the morning.

At 12 p.m. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will make a statement following a moment of silence in the House chamber. At 5:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held on the Capitol steps.