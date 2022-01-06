PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The plows and salt trucks are loaded up and ready to go across the Delaware Valley. Much of our area was spared from the worst of Monday’s winter storm, which slammed mostly towns by the Jersey Shore.

But, based on what chief meteorologist Kate Bilo is tracking, much more of the Delaware Valley won’t be so lucky this time around.

CBS3 spoke to Brad Rudolph with PennDOT about how they’re preparing.

PennDOT is being as proactive as possible ahead of the overnight storm in an effort to stay ahead of the snow.

“Laying down a brine solution with some salt and water. That kind of lowers the melting point, gives us a good jumpstart on that, those first snowflakes,” Rudolph said.

Next? Expect tier 1 vehicle restrictions on area highways. That means no tractors, certain delivery trucks, motorhomes or buses.

“Taking a proactive approach. We know the storm’s coming. We’re tentatively planning to put vehicle restrictions in place on all the interstates in the area beginning at 10 o’clock tonight,” Rudolph said.

Viewers who will be on the roads should be proactive as well, especially in light of the 24-hour backup on I-95 in Virginia this week.

“It could happen to any agency. Storms are tricky that way. It’s reacting and protecting those on the roadway that we’re most concerned with,” Rudolph said.

No matter how big your car is, now matter how good your all-wheel or four-wheel drive is, please slow down.

“It’s absolutely dangerous. There’s no other way about it. Speed is one of the chief reasons for crashes that we see during inclement weather, even if it’s just rain. People are going way too fast for the conditions,” Rudolph said.

Depending on the severity of the storm, PennDOT is also prepared to issue speed restrictions.