PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The tragic fire in Fairmount that killed 12 people has taken a toll on so many. Eyewitness News captured Mayor Jim Kenney looking up in the sky after he was briefed by firefighters of the severity of the loss from the fire.

Support is so vital during these tragedies and after. One group is making sure they’re front and center for firefighters.

You may not always see them, but they are always on fire scenes. They call themselves the Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers. The rest and rehab unit was right next to firefighters as they battled Wednesday’s deadly Fairmont fire on North 23rd Street.

“Yesterday was a magnitude of a tragedy,” Philadelphia 2nd Alarmers Chief Gregory Masi said. “Everybody had a somber look on their face yesterday.”

Masi says they offered food and drinks to firefighters during the extensive firefight. He says it’s one that not only took a physical toll on firefighters but a mental toll as well.

“Everything they were trained for, they gave it a valid effort. It just wasn’t meant to be,” Masi said, “and it wasn’t because of lack of effort. They really did try their best and to them, it affects them physically and mentally because they felt they should have did more.”

As the investigation continues and the city rallies around the family of the victims, the loss also hit close to home for many firefighters.

“No fires are good, but when there is a loss of life and you have children involved, a lot of these responders have children as well and when they go home and see their children, they say, ‘wow, my children are safe tonight, but look what happened,'” Masi said.

Masi also says he saw the city come together in times of tragedy. He says businesses and restaurants offered endless food to help those affected and on the frontlines.

“They are out there on the frontline and they are not robots, they are not machines,” Masi said. “They are human beings like yourself and I, and it affects them. It’s something that is going to be with them for many, many months or longer.”

The 2nd Alarmers celebrated their 100 years in October and say they are always looking for volunteers to join them.