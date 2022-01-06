PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is offering counseling and assistance to those grieving following a tragic fire in Fairmount that took the lives of at least 12 people, including eight children.

“The School District of Philadelphia is heartbroken over the tragic news of yesterday’s house fire in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, which claimed the lives of 12 people, including children associated with our District. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members, friends and school communities who are grieving this unimaginable loss,” the district said in a statement.

The district says students and staff members will have access to trained emotional health professionals from the School District’s Emergency/Crisis Response Team, school-based social workers and counselors.

External community partners will also be available through the Uplift Center for Grieving Children. they specialize in supporting people dealing with traumatic loss.

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia has worked with the office of Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke to set up a fund to provide assistance to the families impacted by this incident.

CBS3 learned many of the people who lost their lives in the fire were family members of Qaadira Purifoy.

“Losing sisters, I never thought this would happen,” Qaadira Purifoy said. “Sisters, nieces and nephews.”

She lost two sisters — 30 -year-old Virginia Thomas and 34-year-old Rose McDonald — and four of her nieces and nephews died.

“I don’t have no thoughts right now. I just, I have pain,” said Keta Purifoy, also the victims’ sister.

This photo of the children is from a few years ago.

“Moving forward I just feel like in their name there should be something done as far as making sure some type of safety when it comes to fire,” Qaadira Purifoy said.

Another family, who lived on the first floor, was able to escape from the fire.

Debra Jackson says her sister lived on the home’s first floor with three children. All of them were injured but escaped.

“Two of her sons got burned, she probably is just smoke inhalation but thank God that they’re alive. My heart goes out to the family that lost all their family,” Jackson said.

The Red Cross says they are assisting a family of five who escaped the first floor.

A GoFundMe has been started to help cover funeral expenses for the victims.