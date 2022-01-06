BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Quakertown’s sports community gathered Wednesday night pay tribute to a beloved coach and his two sons who died in a Christmas morning house fire. The Quakertown Youth Baseball Association organized the vigil.
Firefighters were called to the scene on the first block of Essex Court around 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning. Eric King, along with 11-year-old Liam and Patrick, 8, died. Eric's wife and other son were rushed to the hospital for injuries and smoke inhalation.
Friends and relatives remembered the coach and his sons, who also played on the baseball teams.
“My brother Eric had a heart of gold, a smile that lit the darkest room, and a hug that you felt in your soul,” Sarah Thiel told the crowd.
Friend Steve Lambing said, "Eric loved his family and was proud of his boys. You have three of the best angels you could ask for watching over you."
The borough of Quakertown helped make the vigil possible. The house fire was ruled accidental.