PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The iconic rock group the Eagles will are bringing one of their most successful albums to Wells Fargo Center this March. LiveNation announced the band added Philadelphia to their Hotel California 2022 Tour for March 28, 2022.
The group, featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will perform Eagles' "Hotel California" in its entirety from start to finish. After a short intermission, the band will play a set of their greatest hits.
The band added multiple cities to its tour extension, including, Cleveland, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.
Tickets for the March 28 show at Wells Fargo Arena go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Presale starts Thursday, Jan. 13.
To get tickets, click here.