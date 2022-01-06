PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All schools in the Philadelphia School District will move for virtual learning on Friday, Jan. 7 as we anticipate a winter storm moving through the region. The school district made the announcement on Twitter Thursday morning.

“Due to the winter storm, all SDP schools will shift to virtual teaching & learning on Friday, January 7, 2022. All buildings and offices will be closed,” the district tweeted.

CBS3 Meteorologist Lauren Casey has been tracking the storm and says the timing of the storm is expected to impact the Friday morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys from 10 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. on Friday.

While the snow is expected to move into the far western counties after 9 p.m., the I-95 corridor can expect to see snowflakes sometime after midnight.

The bulk of this fast-moving winter storm is expected to blanket the region between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The snowfall may be heavy at times with rates of more than 1 inch per hour early Friday morning, making reduced visibilities and very slick conditions on the roadways.

More than 90 schools in the School District of Philadelphia switched to virtual learning at the beginning of the week due to COVID-related staffing shortages. The district said those schools will be virtual through Friday and has yet to release a plan for next week.