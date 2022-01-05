PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Icy roads caused chaos in Philadelphia Wednesday morning, slowing down commuters and delivery drivers. As rain and cooler temperatures set it in overnight, it led to an icy Wednesday morning causing major traffic jams.

“Delay, more time that I don’t have,” one driver said.

Commuters at a standstill and delivery truck drivers are now off to a late start.

“I need to figure out a way to get around it,” the driver said.

“I’ve been through worse,” another man said.

The Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia was a sheet of ice.

#COMMUTERALERT: Nearly 20 vehicles are involved in a crash on the Passyunk Ave Bridge in #SouthPhilly due to ice. The bridge is CLOSED. No word on injuries, tow trucks just arrived. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dNOV7BnAji — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 5, 2022

“I’ve never seen it blocked off before,” a commuter said.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says just before 7 a.m., they responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving close to 20 cars on the bridge.

Cars were forced to turn around due to dangerous conditions.

“I’ve passed about five different accidents so far coming down here. It’s only been an hour and a half drive,” one commuter said.

It was a similar story at North 34th Street and West Girard Avenue. Black ice in some spots of the Girard Bridge led to a four-car accident.

Fortunately, no reports of injuries from either location, but Wednesday’s morning commute was not off to a great start for some.