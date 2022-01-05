PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to find a serial robber before he can strike again. The man was caught on surveillance video from one of the recent robberies at a Rite Aid store.
Police say the same suspect has struck almost a dozen times since late November.
He's hit stores across the city — mostly in Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.
The most recent ones happened within a 35-minute span on New Year's Day.
There’s a $5,000 reward if you can help police find that suspect.