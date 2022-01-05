PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday was a dark day in Philadelphia as one of the deadliest fires in the city’s history ripped through a rowhome. At least 12 people are dead, including nine children.

We’re learning about the people who died in the fire.

Loved ones of the victims are heartbroken over the losses of a dozen lives. They say many of the victims were family members.

Family and friends of the victims held a prayer vigil in their memory Wednesday afternoon in Fairmount.

“Losing sisters, I never thought this would happen,” Qaadira Purifoy said.

Purifoy says many of the people who lost their lives in the fire were her family members.

“Sisters, nieces and nephews,” Purifoy said.

Four of her nieces and nephews died. This photo of the children is from a few years ago.

“No fire alarms were working so I feel like this could have been avoided,” Purifoy said.

She also lost two sisters — 30 -year-old Virginia Thomas and 34-year-old Rose McDonald.

“Moving forward I just feel like in their name there should be something done as far as making sure some type of safety when it comes to fire,” Purifoy said.

But there were survivors. Debra Jackson says her sister lived on the home’s first floor with three children. All of them were injured but escaped.

“Two of her sons got burned, she probably is just smoke inhalation but thank God that they’re alive. My heart goes out to the family that lost all their family,” Jackson said.

The Red Cross says they are assisting a family of five who escaped the first floor.