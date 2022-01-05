PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Leaders, including the First Lady, are expressing their condolences and shock following the deadly fire Wednesday morning at two Philadelphia Housing Authorities apartments, leaving 13 people dead. Seven of those victims were children.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s emotion-charged words at a mid-morning press conference emphasized those children who were killed, saying, “This is without a doubt, one of the most tragic days in our city’s history. Loss of so many people in such a tragic way. I don’t have much more to say other than please keep all these people and these children in your prayers.”

“Losing so many kids is just devastating. Keep these babies in your prayers,” he said.

He followed up the statement with a tweet soon after.

News of the Philadelphia tragedy spread quickly, grasping the attention of the country’s First Lady Jill Biden.

“My heart is with the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic fire in Philadelphia,” Biden tweeted.

Other local leaders continue to release statements following the deadly fire.

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta described the incident as a tragedy, saying his heart is heavy for those who lost loved ones.

“I’m having a hard time finding the words to express my deep sorrow for the heartbreaking loss of at least 13 lives, including 7 children, in this morning’s fire in Philadelphia,” Rep. Kenyatta said. “That this tragedy, in the Fairmount section of the city, occurred so close to home weighs heavily on my heart, as we mourn those lost and are hopeful for those being treated in the hospital.”

City Council President Darrell Clarke released a statement on the blaze, focusing on the “tremendous loss of life” and the heroic work of the Philadelphia Fire Department. He wrote:

“I know that all Philadelphians join me today in grieving the tremendous loss of life from this morning’s fire at 869 North 23rd Street. We send our prayers to the family members, friends and neighbors of the six adults and seven children who died this morning’s fire. We also send our thoughts to the two residents currently hospitalized and pray for their full recovery.



The men and women of the Philadelphia Fire Department responded quickly at 6:38 a.m. and fought valiantly to reduce the loss of life in this fast-moving fire. We thank them for their bravery and recognize the pain that they are feeling today. We pledge to support our first responders and the members of the Fairmount community as they deal with the trauma from this morning’s events.



We also pledge our full support to the Fire Marshal’s office, the ATF and all agencies who will be part of the thorough investigation into the causes of this tragedy.”

Kelvin Jeremiah, the president and CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authorities released the following comment on the fire:

“This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA. It is too early for us to say more. The property was last inspected by PHA in May 2021, and all smoke detectors were operating properly at that time. The Fire Department, ATF and others are handling the investigation. Any information on the cause will come through them. Our primary goal right now is to support our residents in any way we can.”

