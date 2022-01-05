PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Up to 20 vehicles could be involved in a major crash on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Fire. Details are limited at this time, but officials say up to 20 vehicles might be involved.
Officials said ice is a main factor. The bridge is currently closed in both directions.
#COMMUTERALERT: Nearly 20 vehicles are involved in a crash on the Passyunk Ave Bridge in #SouthPhilly due to ice. The bridge is CLOSED. No word on injuries, tow trucks just arrived. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dNOV7BnAji
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 5, 2022
There is no word on possible injuries at this time.
There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

Stay with CBS3 for the latest on this developing story.
