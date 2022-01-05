CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Up to 20 vehicles could be involved in a major crash on the Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Fire. Details are limited at this time, but officials say up to 20 vehicles might be involved.

Officials said ice is a main factor. The bridge is currently closed in both directions.

There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

Stay with CBS3 for the latest on this developing story.

